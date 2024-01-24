Does first kiss recipient Jess Edwards end up getting engaged to Joey Graziadei on ‘The Bachelor?’

After all, she was the first one to lock lips with Joey!

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for season 28 of The Bachelor.

The most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise stepped out of the limo — or the go-cart, or the speedboat, or the “little red truck hauling a Christmas tree” — and into the Bachelor Mansion to fight for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on Jan. 22, marking the start of the reality mainstay’s 28th season.

With a set of secret sisters, a woman whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more, the cast was filled with all different kinds of women, with some making an amazing first impression — such as early frontrunners Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Lexi Young, and more — and some making a not-so amazing first impression.

One of the women who falls into the latter group is the one and only Jessica “Jess” Edwards, who rubbed the rest of the Joey Graziadei hopefuls the wrong way within the first five minutes of the cocktail party after sharing the first smooch of the evening — or should we say the first “little smoochy-poo” of the evening? — with The Bachelor himself.

Sitting on a speedboat, which Jess used as a prop for her eccentric limo entrance, the Tennessee native praised Joey as “a walking green flag” to kick off the conversation. “You are everything I’ve been looking for in a partner and a relationship,” she continued, prior to locking lips with Joey.

Things went downhill when an extremely excited (and likely an extremely tipsy) Jess returned to the Bachelor Mansion, telling the rest of the women that she shared “a little smoochy-poo” with the Pennsylvania native. While each and every contestant was stunned by her choice to kiss and tell, fans of The Bachelor franchise were equally as shocked, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express their early opinions on Jess Edwards:

“Damn Jess with the fastest fall from grace we’ve seen in a hot minute #TheBachelor” “Jess is already giving me the ick #TheBachelor #Bachelor” “Jess kissed Joey, announced it to the room, and grabbed him for the second time and said she WASN’T trying to be that girl?! #TheBachelor #Bachelor” “Me screaming at Jess from my couch right now #TheBachelor” “Okay Jess… You’re officially annoying #TheBachelor”

Despite already being pinpointed as this season’s villain, Joey Graziadei seems to fancy Jess Edwards nonetheless, offering her a rose and sharing the first kiss of the season with her. But will she somehow manage to secure the final rose?

Does Jess Edwards end up getting engaged to Joey Graziadei?

Unsurprisingly, Reality Steve confirmed that Jess Edwards does not get engaged to Joey Graziadei at the end of The Bachelor season 28, leaving fans of the franchise with just one burning question: Who does?

According to the Bachelor Nation know-it-all, Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent are Joey’s final two contenders, however, the Pennsylvania native will ultimately propose to the latter, giving Daisy Kent the final rose of the season, as well as a stunning Neil Lane sparkler.

“Just like every season, people will question, people will doubt, and contestants will post stuff on social media to throw fans off. It happens every season and this one will be no different, but come finale night, this is what you’ll see. Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. Obviously the finale won’t air until mid-March, so who knows what can happen in the next four months, but this is how the season ended.”

While we know that Jess Edwards ends up single after her stint on The Bachelor, our fingers are crossed that she makes a return to our television screens. She was born to be on Bachelor In Paradise!

Nonetheless, to watch the love story between Joey Graziadei and Daisy Kent unfold, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series on Mondays on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.