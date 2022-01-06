Emma Watson has the best response to ‘Harry Potter’ reunion blunder

Emma Watson has responded to THAT hilarious blunder from the Harry Potter reunion special. The much-anticipated 20th-anniversary celebration, Return to Hogwarts, debuted on HBO Max on New Year’s Day, and it reduced Potterheads everywhere to emotional wrecks. But as well as tears, the special also offered up some unexpected laughs due to a hilarious case of mistaken identity.

At one point in the special, a childhood photo of Watson is shown… except fans quickly realized it was actually a snap of a young Emma Roberts, taken from her Instagram. After the goof went viral, producers owned up to the mistake and an updated version of the reunion, which replaced the Roberts pic with one of Watson, was added to HBO Max. Following the fix, Watson herself has responded to the mishap on social media.

Watson shared the original pic of Roberts on her Instagram, captioning it “I was NOT that cute,” along with the hashtag “#emmasistersforever.”

The Watson/Roberts mix-up wasn’t the only blunder in the special. As pointed out by Oliver himself online, the reunion incorrectly labeled Oliver and James Phelps, who played Fred and George Weasley, the wrong way around. Like the other mistake, this was also righted in the updated version of the special, which was uploaded in place of the old one at the start of the week.

Return to Hogwarts turned out to be an eye-opening watch for Emma Watson fans, as the Hermione Granger actress opened up about how close she came to quitting the franchise at one point, as well as coming clean about her famous adolescent crush on Draco Malfoy star Tom Felton and clarifying the current status of their relationship.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, and many more also took part in the 100-minute Harry Potter reunion special that can be streamed now on HBO Max.