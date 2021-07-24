Kang Will Reportedly Have A Much Bigger Role In Loki Season 2

It’s not an overstatement to say that the Loki finale broke the MCU. When Sylvie killed He Who Remains, she fractured the timeline, allowing the mysterious ruler of the TVA’s much worse variants into this universe. The result was that a new reality has been established, one where Kang the Conqueror controls all of time.

Fans went crazy for Jonathan Majors’ Marvel debut in the episode, though we have yet to actually meet his Kang. His first confirmed appearance as the uber-villain is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – where he’ll be the main antagonist. But seeing as that’s not getting here until February 2023, there’s plenty of room for him to turn up elsewhere before then. Not least in Loki season 2. Which we know is coming – though that’s about all we do know at this point.

Sure enough, according to our sources – the same ones who told us about Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 before that was confirmed – Kang will indeed return for the sophomore run of the Tom Hiddleston vehicle. And not just for mere a cameo either, as we’re being told there will be an increased focus on the temporal tyrant also known as Nathaniel Richards next season and that Majors will have a much bigger role.

While Sylvie was last seen in He Who Remains’ Citadel at the End of Time, she sent Loki back to the TVA where he was shocked to discover the changes to reality – including Mobius no longer remembering him. Somehow the trickster is going to have to restore his best pal’s memories and get him on side again so they can take down Kang.

Just as season 1 led the way for Doctor Strange 2, it looks like season 2 will pave the road for Ant-Man 3 as well. We don’t yet know when it’s getting here or even when it starts filming, but it seems like a good bet that Loki will return to Disney Plus sometime next year.