Lucasfilm Reportedly Want Live-Action Bad Batch In MandoVerse

While Disney has already confirmed that the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will come in 2022, it appears Clone Force 99 is also making its way to the live-action MandoVerse.

The finale of Dave Filoni’s new animated sequel to The Clone Wars revolved around the destruction of Kamino. The episode also contained a subtle reference to The Mandalorian by revealing that the Kaminoan geneticist the Empire had hired will continue her work in a secret facility where other members seemed to wear the same uniform as Dr. Pershing, who you’ll remember as the scientist who ran tests on Baby Yoda under the direction of Moff Gideon.

Now, other hearsay is swirling around the rumor mill, suggesting that Lucasfilm is indeed trying to work the Bad Batch into the live-action MandoVerse. It’s still unclear if Hunter and his rogue clones will become regulars in future seasons of The Mandalorian or any other upcoming live-action series, including Ahsoka and Obi-Wan Kenobi, for that matter. However, reports seem to indicate the company is planning a crossover of sorts, and we can expect Clone Force 99 to appear in some capacity then.

Additionally, if the group are indeed to make their live-action debut, Temuera Morrison, who’s been the face of clones ever since Episode II – Attack of the Clones came out, can portray them with a little help from the makeup artists, unless it’s a cameo appearance, in which case the probability rises exponentially. Morrison is currently working on The Book of Boba Fett, so the possibility of his return as other clones throughout MandoVerse is not entirely far-fetched.