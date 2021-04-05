The Mandalorian Universe Reportedly Bringing Back More Dead Characters

The return of Boba Fett was one of the most talked-about elements of The Mandalorian season 2, as the fan favorite bounty hunter hadn’t been seen – in his adult form – in live-action Star Wars media since 1983. To pull off his grand comeback, Lucasfilm dusted off an old idea from the Legends universe and revealed that Fett had survived his trip into the jaws of the Sarlaac beast after all, allowing him to team up with Din Djarin and claim the top spot in the galactic criminal underworld.

We’ll see what happens next to Temuera Morrison’s clone in his very own spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett. However, it seems that his resurrection went down so well with fans that the studio is planning to pull off something similar, potentially a bunch more times. Tipster Daniel Richtman is claiming that Lucasfilm has plans to bring a few other classic characters back from the dead in The Mandalorian and its various offshoots. There’s no word yet, though, on who these familiar faces getting a new lease on life could be.

While this is intriguing to hear, Lucasfilm should be wary of resurrecting too many old characters. After all, for every Boba Fett, there’s also an Emperor Palpatine. Darth Sidious’ revivification in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker caused uproar in the fan community, as the vagueness over how he was still alive and the fact that his satisfying defeat in Return of the Jedi had been undone were hugely criticized. The lesson to learn for the studio, then, is be careful which characters they choose to bring back and also be cautious of how they go about it.

The Book of Boba Fett is due on Disney Plus this December. The Mandalorian season 3, meanwhile, is just about to kick off production ahead of its arrival early next year.