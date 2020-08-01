[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Become A Villain In Cursed Season 2

Despite having been interpreted countless times over the centuries, the Arthurian legend has always kept an emphasis on shifting allegiances. Betrayal, treachery and deceit are all defining staples of the tale’s identity since its earliest recorded tellings and any adaptation would arguably feel incomplete without them. And Netflix seems to agree, at least if Cursed is anything to go by.

The characters of the recently premiered-series have not shied away from backstabbing over the course of the ten episodes released so far. Just look at King Uther Pendragon, who had his adoptive mother poisoned to death. In his defense though, she killed his real mother and tried to do the same to him, so he’s far from being the show’s most hateable turncoat.

In fact, that honor could soon be going to Arthur’s sister Morgana, as sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Witcher prequel series is in the works, an Extraction sequel is in development and that Hopper will return in Stranger Things season 4, all of which were later confirmed – have informed us that the former nun and current liberator of the Fey is evidently planned to have her own heel-turn in the forthcoming second season.

The current plans will reportedly see Morgana’s desire to protect magical creatures from human persecution drive her mad. She’ll consequently begin seeing all of humanity as evil instead of only the oppressive Red Paladins, which will lead to her becoming a major villain in future seasons.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the new batch of episodes is still in development, and like with any show, the current plans can still change before the release of Cursed‘s second season, let alone those following it. As such, and with no confirmed release date as of yet, it looks as though we’ll probably have to wait another year at least before seeing Morgana’s fate for ourselves.