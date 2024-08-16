‘THIS LOSER FLOPPED SO BAD’: An overconfident ‘Big Brother 26’ houseguest has gone from frontrunner to flop in less than 4 weeks and honestly, we’re giggling

He might have been my winner pick heading into Big Brother 26, but now I just need Quinn Martin out of my sight ASAP. After all, he keeps fumbling his game over and over again, and it’s seriously getting hard to watch…

Heading into the show, Quinn seemed like a great contender for the $750k cash prize at the end of Big Brother 26, stealing the hearts of his fellow houseguests — as well as viewers at home — with his wittiness and his geeky demeanor as a whole. As a self-proclaimed Big Brother superfan, it seemed as though not only his social skills would shine on our television screens, but also his strategic skills, but the Oklahoma native let us down almost instantaneously.

QUINN, WHY DID YOU PUT UP CEDRIC

WHY DID YOU EXPOSE YOUR ALLIANCE

WHY DID YOU REVEAL YOUR POWER

WHY DID YOU DECLINE THAT DEAL

WHY DID YOU FALL OFF THE WALL

WHY ARE YOU PLAYING SUCH A AWFUL GAME #bb26 pic.twitter.com/6WovuTTv4X — TURNER (@turnur) August 16, 2024

On the very first day in the Big Brother house — or should we say Sound Stage 18 at CBS Studios in Los Angeles? — Quinn received an advantage from Ainsley (AKA BBAI) called the “Deepfake HOH.” The “Deepfake HOH” power gave Quinn the chance to take over someone’s Head of Household reign, secretly controlling the nominations and any replacement nominations if need be. Big Brother fans argued that this is the most valuable advantage in Big Brother history — as it allows you to get no blood on your hands — but Quinn played his cards wrong, accidentally revealing the power to everyone in the house.

In a shocking turn of events shortly after finding out about his advantage, week three nominee Tucker Des Lauriers won the Power of Veto, but he decided to play it on another nominee instead: Angela Murray. Tucker made this oh-so bold move in hopes that the Head of Household at the time (AKA Cedric Hodges) would nominate Quinn for eviction — with Tucker planning beat him in the AI Arena, ultimately leaving Quinn eligible for eviction — but unfortunately, things only went slightly according to the plan.

THIS LOSER FLOPPED SO BAD IT ISNT EVEN FUNNY 😭 none of his first FOUR targets were sent home and one of his allies was sent home by his opp on his own hoh , the most op power in big brother history… an absolutely appalling big brother player #bb26 pic.twitter.com/3xShZ01zzO — liam (@mariahIiyah) August 16, 2024

In another twist, Cedric decided to stay loyal to his allies, nominating Makensy Manbeck for eviction in Angela’s place, instead of nominating Quinn like he had promised Tucker. Fortunately for the Massachusetts native, Makensy used her power from Ainsley as well — which was called “America’s Veto” — allowing her to take herself off of the block and leave the replacement nominee in the hands of viewers at home.

Here is where Quinn quickly learned that America might not be on his side either…

Quinn was ultimately put on the block by Big Brother viewers all across America, and certainly he had some choice words for Tucker while giving his final plea to his fellow houseguests, ultimately making another enemy in the Big Brother house. Wanting to flush out his advantage, he probably would have gone home had the other nominee, Kenny Kelley, not been so wishy-washy as to whether or not he wanted to quit the game, but alas, Quinn lived to see another day while Kenny was evicted almost unanimously.

so lets recap… quinn used one of – if not THE most – overpowered power in bb history and couldnt get any of his first FOUR targets out… and instead got one of his closer allies out and united the other side closer…. 🌚🌚 #bb26 pic.twitter.com/rZLxkH52OR — Eduard 🇦🇲💜 (@youknowwhatjeff) August 16, 2024

Surviving elimination and heading into week four, Quinn unexpectedly used his “Deepfake HOH” advantage to hijack Angela — who had just won her second Head of Household competition — but his choice of nominees dug his grave deeper and deeper. Plus, if you tell your houseguests that you are not planning to use your power, DO NOT BLINDSIDE THEM.

After this move, Quinn might be his name, but untrustworthiness is undoubtedly his game…

As if he could not get any worse at the game that is Big Brother, Quinn made a major mistake by putting one of his closest allies on the block, Cedric, who ended up being evicted yesterday (Aug. 15). Not only did he prove that he is okay with betraying “The Collective” alliance — consisting of Quinn (of course), Kimo Apaka, T’kor Clottey, Joseph Rodriguez, Brooklyn Rivera, Chelsie Baham, Cam Sullivan-Brown, and Cedric Hodges — but he also turned a majority of the houseguests against him, which will be very difficult to come back from considering who the next Head of Household is.

Quinn: *has one of the most overpowered powers in the history of the show*



Quinn:#BB26 pic.twitter.com/mEGSv6H4i0 — Isaac Butler (@IsaacDButler) August 16, 2024

Perhaps week five will finally be time for Quinn to leave the Big Brother house once and for all, as his arch-rival, Tucker, endured the infamous Big Brother wall challenge the longest, ultimately winning his first Head of Household competition. Controlling the nominees, we would bet every penny that Tucker puts Quinn on the block, and given his lackluster performance in challenges thus far, we doubt Quinn will win the Power of Veto or the AI Arena either. Is there anything he actually CAN do at this point?

Nonetheless, o find out whether or not Quinn is a dead man walking — although, our fingers are crossed that he is — catch brand new Big Brother 26 episodes on CBS Sundays at 9pm ET/PT, as well as Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm ET/PT.

