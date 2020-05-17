Titans Star Reportedly Eyed To Play Sora In Kingdom Hearts TV Show

A few days ago, we told you that a TV show adaptation of the immensely popular Kingdom Hearts video game series is headed to Disney Plus. And while it’s still early days for the project, we’ve now heard that the Mouse House has already begun to look into possible casting, with the studio said to be interested in a Titans star for the role of Sora.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson show is in development and that Disney is making a third National Treasure movie, both of which were correct – the House of Mouse has their eye on Titans star Ryan Potter for the part. He’s not the only actor on their list, but he’s certainly one name that they’re interested in at this stage.

For those who don’t know, the Kingdom Hearts franchise – which marries Disney characters and worlds with characters from multiple Square Enix properties – now spans thirteen games and is expected to continue growing over the coming years. The most recent mainline entry was the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III, which did exceptionally well with critics and did its best to cap off nearly two decades of story while managing to set up future installments, marking a great time for a TV show to come along and expand the established universe that fans have grown to adore.

Potter, of course, plays Beast Boy on Titans, and made his debut in Nickelodeon’s Supah Ninjas, going on to appear in a multitude of shows and movies since. He even voiced main character Hiro Hamada in Big Hero 6 and then reprised that role in two Disney Infinity games and Kingdom Hearts III. So, he’s no stranger to working with the Mouse House.

Once again, though, it’s still early days for the project and it’s unclear if Potter’s been approached yet or would even be interested. But just the fact that a Kingdom Hearts TV show is in the works at all is hugely exciting news. And as it continues to come together behind the scenes, we’ll be sure to let you know when we hear more on it.