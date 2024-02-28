What is the best relationship advice that the women of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 have ever received?

It is not a surprise that the second these wonderful women were cast on The Bachelor season 28, their friends and family were offering them a great deal of advice when it comes to the complex dating world. Dating the same man as all of your BFFs is definitely a tough thing to navigate!

There are thousands of hopefuls out in the world looking for lasting love, with many unsure how to find “the one” — or simply unsure where to begin — but thankfully, Joey Graziadei‘s girls are not gatekeepers. In exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, respectively, fan favorites from The Bachelor season 28 shared the best relationship advice that they received prior to their stint on the show.

What is this advice exactly? Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

The best relationship advice that the women of The Bachelor season 28 have ever received

Kicking things off, some of the women of The Bachelor season 28 — notably Lea Cayanan, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance — shared that in order for a relationship to work, both parties need to give it everything they’ve got.

Lea: “Love with your whole heart. Don’t half-ass anything!” Kelsey A: “Choose each other every day ❤️” Rachel: “Always treat your partner how you want to be treated. Show love, loyalty, and respect.”

On the other hand, individuals like Kelsey Toussant, Maria Georgas, Lexi Young, and Katelyn DeBacker had a different piece of advice to share, firmly believing that being wholeheartedly yourself is the key to lasting love, and we seriously could not agree more.

Kelsey T: “Never lose yourself in a relationship. In order to have a successful relationship, you have to be and bring your best self first.” Maria: “Be yourself and have fun together no matter what. You always remember those moments the most.” Lexi: “Always be yourself and the right person will find you.” Katelyn: “Never be afraid to show your emotions or say what you feel.”

Rounding out the responses, Lauren Hollinger — the woman who quit The Bachelor season 28 after feeling as though Joey did not want to talk to her at the cocktail party that fateful night — shared with Bachelor Nation, “Don’t settle for less than you deserve.” Period queen!

Given the fact that Joey is down to the final four on the beloved competition series — Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, Kelsey Anderson, and Maria Georgas — will these women take their own advice when it comes to pursuing a relationship with the Bachelor himself? We will just have to wait and see…

Who will secure the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28? To find out for yourself — and to see what the “unprecedented ending” to Joey’s journey will entail — catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.