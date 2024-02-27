Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ star Kelsey Anderson consider ‘relationship goals?’

We don't blame her whatsoever -- they are as cute as can be!

Heading into The Bachelor season 28, Kelsey Anderson was looking for lasting love just like a certain celebrity couple, but will she ultimately find this with the one and only Joey Graziadei? Signs are starting to point to yes…

Recommended Videos

After episode 7 of the beloved competition series, Kelsey is undoubtedly one of the frontrunners of The Bachelor season 28 — alongside the one and only Daisy Kent, of course — taking on two one-on-one dates with the Bachelor himself, one in Spain and one in Canada. It is clear that the Louisiana native had a blast and a half on both of these dates, but more importantly, it looks like her connection with Joey is getting stronger and stronger, leading fans of the Bachelor franchise to believe that she is “the one” at the end of all of this.

In exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, this theory was solidified even further. When asked which celebrity couple they would consider #RelationshipGoals, respectively, Kelsey and Joey happened to have the same response. Talk about being on the same page!

Who is this celebrity couple exactly? Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Which celebrity couple does Lexi consider #RelationshipGoals?

Just like fellow contestants Lexi Young and Jenn Tran, Kelsey told Bachelor Nation that, in her opinion, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are #RelationshipGoals.

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively! I love how fun and loving they are. A good sense of humor is a MUST. They look so in love and have so much fun together!”

As mentioned, also in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, Joey had the exact same response.

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Their love for each other is so obvious and electric. I love that they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and I can’t get enough of their humor with them trolling one another on social media.”

Given that she seems to have the strongest connection with Joey out of the other three remaining women — Daisy Kent, Rachel Nance, and Maria Georgas — could Kelsey be the Blake Lively to Joey’s Ryan Reynolds, ultimately securing the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

With the “unprecedented ending” getting closer each and every episode, things are starting to heat up (for better or for worse).