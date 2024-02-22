Which celebrity couple does ‘The Bachelor’ star Lexi Young consider ‘relationship goals?’

After episode 6 of The Bachelor, it is clear that Lexi Young and Joey Graziadei are not a perfect match after all, despite fans of the franchise rooting for them all season long.

In episode 4 of the beloved competition series, Lexi and Joey embarked on their first one-on-one date — spending time with the locals and exploring the landmarks within Malta — however, the dinner portion of the date was even better when it comes to furthering their connection. Opening up about her battle with endometriosis, the two lovebirds bonded on a deeper level than ever before — solidifying her spot as one of the frontrunners of season 28 alongside Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Jenn Tran, and more — however, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

In episode 6 of the hit competition show, Joey told the brunette beauty that wants to be engaged for about two to three years before getting married and having kids, however, coming in at 30 years old and battling endometriosis, Lexi was not on the same page. After determining that their timelines did not match up — as she wants to get married and have children almost instantaneously — Lexi made the difficult decision to leave the show at the top 10, looking for her prince charming beyond the television screen.

Still looking for the Travis Kelce to her Taylor Swift, the Tom Holland to her Zendaya, the Jay Z to her Beyoncé, and beyond, Lexi is seeking her perfect match as we speak, but which celebrity couple does she want a love just like?

In an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation, the Canadian cutie admitted which celebrity couple she considers #RelationshipGoals. Keep scrolling to see for yourself…

Which celebrity couple does Lexi consider #RelationshipGoals?

When asked by Bachelor Nation which celebrity couple she wants a love just like, Lexi deemed Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds to be #RelationshipGoals, and we seriously could not agree more.

It is a shame that things did not work out with Joey, because The Bachelor himself deemed Lively and Reynolds to be #RelationshipGoals as well, also in an exclusive interview with Bachelor Nation.

“I think a celebrity couple that is the definition of #RelationshipGoals is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Their love for each other is so obvious and electric. I love that they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye, and I can’t get enough of their humor with them trolling one another on social media.”

While Lexi Young is looking for the Ryan Reynolds to her Blake Lively out in the real world, who will find their perfect match in Joey Graziadei nonetheless, ultimately securing the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28: Jenn Tran, Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, Kelsey Toussant, or Rachel Nance?

To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu. Reality Steve reported that the remainder of the season is sure to sensational, so be sure to keep an empty slot in your calendar every Monday evening until further notice…