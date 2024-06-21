Who are the winners of ‘Perfect Match’ season 2?

The second season of Perfect Match has been making waves ever since it hit Netflix on June 7, bringing together fan-favorite reality TV competitors from shows like The Mole, The Circle, The Trust, Love Is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle for a dating show jam-packed with juicy drama.

For those who have been living under a rock, Perfect Match sees “single stars from a handful of Netflix’s hottest unscripted series venture to a tropical paradise — Tulum, Mexico — on a quest for true love,” with 98 Degrees lead singer Nick Lachey reprising his role as the host. The season 2 cast consists of fan favorites like Dom Gabriel, Harry Jowsey, Bryton Constantin, Melinda Berry, and Jessica Vestal — does it get any hotter than that?

Episode after episode, “the most compatible couples get to play matchmaker with the people they believe should be together, or break up couples they don’t think stand a chance.” At the same time, “brand new bombshells are circulating in and out of the villa, creating perfect pandemonium, perfect love stories, and maybe even a perfect match or two.”

In an attempt to find true love — and only true love #IYKYK — these Netflix stars sure do take this show seriously as they begin their quest to find their perfect match (yes, pun intended) once and for all.

With all 10 episodes now available to stream, fans of the franchise simply cannot wait any longer to find out which couple won Perfect Match season 2. Keep scrolling for the answer to this burning question…

Which couple won Perfect Match season 2?

Sparking up a romance with only two days left in the beloved competition series, Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor surprisingly won the second season of Perfect Match, naturally shocking fans of the franchise who feel like they “wasted [their] time” watching this season:

I feel like I wasted my time….. HOW DID CHRISTINE AND NIGEL WIN?! They were legit a couple for like 5 minutes??? like I’m sorry what. #perfectmatch pic.twitter.com/bGxVDawqTp — aaliyah (@aliiihq) June 21, 2024

Christine and Nigel winning this season was unpredictable #perfectmatch pic.twitter.com/lZnpwBDkeB — C✨ (@christelle1__) June 21, 2024

While Christine secured a spot in the house by coupling up with Kaz, she always had an affinity towards Nigel, locking lips with the Too Hot To Handle star during a mixer towards the end of the competition series. During the finale, Christine and Nigel were sent on a blind date with one another, seemingly rekindling their romance while Kaz and Micah simultaneously rekindled their romance back at the villa. Because of this, Christine and Nigel coupled up with one another and Kaz and Micah coupled up with one another, ultimately terminating the budding romance between Too Hot To Handle‘s Christine and Dated and Related‘s Kaz.

At the end of the first batch of episodes, five couples were seemingly going strong:

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri (Too Hot To Handle and Dated and Related)

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare (Dated and Related and The Trust)

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier (Dated and Related and Love Is Blind)

Justin Assada and Elys Hutchinson (Surviving Summer and Too Hot To Handle)

Harry Jowsey and Jessica Vestal (Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind)

At the end of the second batch of episodes, these couples definitely shook up, with some viewers arguing that the only strong duo heading into finale night was Stevan and Alara. While the two lovebirds were seemingly a shoo-in for the victory, we could not have been more incorrect, with the actual winners of Perfect Match season 2 causing our jaws to drop.

Reigning Perfect Match champions Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati (The Mole and Too Hot To Handle) were late bloomers on season 1, connecting only after Dom’s relationship with Francesca Farago fizzled out. It looks like season 2 also had a late-in-the-game relationship bring home the bacon…

Five couples were in the running come finale night:

Stevan Ditter and Alara Taneri (Too Hot To Handle and Dated and Related)

Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare (Dated and Related and The Trust)

Kaz Bishop and Micah Lussier (Dated and Related and Love Is Blind)

Bryton Constantin and Elys Hutchinson (Squid Game: The Challenge and Too Hot To Handle)

Nigel Jones and Christine Obanor (Too Hot To Handle)

After her surprising win, Christine could not help but gush about her brand new beau, eager for a future with Nigel:

“Nigel is my person, he understands me. We vibe so well when we’re with each other… I am so excited to finally have the man that I’ve manifested all my life.”

While it was previously reported that Perfect Match did not have a prize, Christine and Nigel won an all-expenses-paid vacation together to Thailand.

Whether or not the two lovebirds are still together — or if any Perfect Match couples are still together — is still up in the air. However, we wish Christine and Nigel nothing but the best in their future endeavors!

To relive their love story from start to finish, you can stream the entirety of Perfect Match season 2 on Netflix.

