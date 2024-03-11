Is there a ‘Go! Go! Loser Ranger!’ anime release date?

If you enjoy superhero stories, you should definitely add Go! Go! Loser Ranger!‘s to your watchlist. And if you’re one of those people that appreciates a good twist on classic genres, then this may be your next favorite anime.

Granted, we likely shouldn’t expect this to turn out quite as dark and gory as The Boys (another satirical take on superheroes), but it’s definitely promising. Based on Negi Haruba’s 2021 manga of the same name, this anime plays on Super Sentai series like Power Rangers, by offering its audience a more pessimistic view on superpowered humans. The story follows a rebellious character known as Footsoldier D, who uses his powers of regeneration and transformation to infiltrate the Ryūjin Sentai Dragon Keepers. Although these were supposed to be the good guys, reality isn’t often as simple as that, and D has had enough of their oppression.

The story sounds interesting, at the very least, doesn’t it? It’s easy to understand, then, why folks are curious to see whether or not the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! adaptation lives up to the manga. Fortunately for them, details regarding the anime’s season 1 cast and plot have been known for a while, but naturally, the release date is something that studios hold onto for longer. Previously, it was announced that Go! Go! Loser Ranger! would be part of this year’s spring anime release schedule, however it was only recently that fans got an exact date.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! can rejoice, as the anime is set to premiere on April 7, 2024. In doing so, this series joins My Hero Academia season 7, Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, and Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, part 2 for a packed spring anime line-up.

With other much-awaited premieres such as Kaiju No. 8 and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi taking place during the same month, it may be difficult for this anime to stand out, but it’s not completely out of the table. Fans of the Loser Ranger manga will surely be tunning in for the episode releases, and along the way, it’s likely that new folks will join the fandom. Thus, we may be looking at a sleeper hit.

When the time comes, you’ll be able to stream Go! Go! Loser Ranger! on Disney Plus, so if you’re interested, make sure not to miss out on this superheroic ride.