Ezra Miller’s Speedster Will Reportedly Visit The Arrowverse In The Flash Movie

The Flash movie is set to be the DCEU’s own multiversal event, following on from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Just like that Arrowverse mega crossover, it’ll feature various familiar faces from across the DC multiverse, past and present. Of course, this won’t be the first time that Ezra Miller’s Scarlet Speedster has encountered heroes from other universes, as he appeared in his own cameo, opposite Grant Gustin’s Flash, in “Crisis.” And now, once again, we’re hearing that the film could return the favor and bring some Arrowverse characters to the big screen.

Mikey Sutton of Geekosity is reporting that The Flash will see Miller’s Barry Allen travel to the Arrowverse during his journey through the multiverse. It’s unknown how long he’ll remain there for, but it’s not necessarily a major part of the movie. The intention is just to tip the hat to the hugely popular TV franchise, further tying together the DCEU and the Arrowverse following Miller’s “Crisis” cameo. It’s also unclear which heroes could turn up, but as you’d expect, the intention is apparently to have Ezra come face to face with Grant Gustin once more.

It sounds like it won’t just be the Flashes of two worlds meeting, though, as Sutton states that the studio is “considering” which other characters might fit in. Remember, Sasha Calle will be debuting as the DCEU’s Supergirl in the flick, so maybe WB could bring Melissa Benoist on board so that the two Girl of Steels can get to know each other. Alternatively, some Flash supporting characters may be slipped in, like Candice Patton’s Iris or Carlos Valdes’ Cisco.

The reason why WB is doing is, as per Geekosity, is because they’re looking to have a bit of the fans’ goodwill towards the Arrowverse – which actually predates the movie franchise by a year – rub off on the DCEU. Given all the controversy that the studio constantly courts, they’re said to want the speedster’s first solo film to have nothing but “positive vibes.”

Production is underway now, ahead of The Flash racing into theaters on November 4th, 2022.