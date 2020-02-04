Grant Gustin Might Have A Cameo In The Flash Movie

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” featured many a mind-blowing crossover, but the one with the biggest potential ramifications was Ezra Miller’s cameo as the Flash of the DCEU in the penultimate installment of the TV event. For the first time, this created a direct link between the Arrowverse and the big screen franchise, allowing Miller and The CW’s Grant Gustin to interact, much to the delight of Scarlet Speedster fans everywhere. But could it ever happen again?

Well, We Got This Covered has heard that there’s a possibility that it could. Fans will know that The Flash movie has been stuck in development hell for years, but the project seemed to get a new lease of life when It director Andy Muschietti came on board last year. And according to our sources – the same ones who told us Han was returning for Fast & Furious 9 and that Kevin Conroy was playing Kingdom Come Batman in “Crisis,” both of which turned out to be correct – Warner Bros. is interested in getting Gustin involved in some capacity.

We should also note that our sources tell us they still have trouble believing at this stage that the film will ever get off the ground, but it seems that WB isn’t giving up on The Flash just yet and their current plans include Gustin dropping by for a cameo. They’re still trying to see how they could fit him in though, so we don’t know how he would slot into the story just yet. But it’s definitely the studio’s aim to bring the Flash of two worlds back together again, and in theaters this time.

This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider the fact that it was WB who came up with the idea to have Miller in “Crisis” in the first place, too. As revealed by EP Marc Guggenheim, shooting was wrapped on the crossover when WB called him up and asked if he could film an extra scene with Miller’s Barry Allen. Clearly, then, the studio is keen to develop a relationship between the DCEU and the Arrowverse. And they may wish to continue it in the upcoming solo outing for the hero.

In any case, we’ll be sure to keep you posted as soon as we hear more on this potential cameo, but for now, know that TV’s The Flash returns with its midseason premiere tonight on The CW. The Flash movie, meanwhile, is currently scheduled for release in July 2022. But whether it’ll actually meet that date is another question entirely.