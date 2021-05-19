Henry Cavill Reportedly Wants To Play A James Bond Villain

As fate would have it, Henry Cavill is now the same age as Daniel Craig was at the time the latter beat him to the role of James Bond when Casino Royale rebooted cinema’s most famous secret agent, with director Martin Campbell deeming the 22 year-old as being a little too young for the role, but the vacancy will soon be up for grabs once again after No Time to Die finally arrives later this year.

Ever since the current incumbent of the tux signalled his intentions to step away from the world of 007, Cavill has remained one of the frontrunners to inherit the mantle, something he’s publicly admitted that he’d be more than willing to do. Playing Superman, Sherlock Holmes and James Bond would be a uniquely iconic triumvirate to say the least, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that The Witcher star wants to be the villain instead.

Here's How Henry Cavill Could Look As The Next James Bond 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, Cavill is no stranger to breaking bad in a long-running espionage series having battled Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but this is just the latest in a long line of speculation from the tipster as to where the actor is heading next, with Richtman linking the 38 year-old to a new project on almost a daily basis.

Just yesterday it was an unnamed Netflix superhero, and that’s on top of the Fast & Furious franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universeâ€™s Hercules, 6 Underground 2, an alternate version of Batman, a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., an unnamed Disney prince, multiple video game adaptations, along with an unspecified Warner Bros. franchise and much more, as well as the relentless Superman theorizing. In any case, it won’t be until next year at the very earliest when we discover what the future holds for James Bond with Cavill or anyone else for that matter, especially now that Amazon recently entered talks to buy MGM for $9 billion.