Kang Will Reportedly Team Up With Another Major Marvel Villain

Kang the Conqueror is finally in the MCU – and it looks like he’s here to stay. The Loki finale delivered the Marvel debut of Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains, a variant of the time-travelling tyrant whose death paved the way for Kang to take charge of the TVA. We didn’t get to see Majors portray Kang himself in the episode, but his might and ruthlessness was talked up enough to make clear that he’s a huge threat to the universe.

He might be about to become even more dangerous when he teams up with another iconic Marvel villain. We’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us about Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4 before that was confirmed – that Majors’ Kang will team up with none other than Dr. Doom. From what we’ve been told, Marvel will have the future-dwelling dictator joining forces with Victor Von Doom, who we know is on his way to the franchise too at some point soon.

Fans have been expecting to see Doom ever since Marvel got the rights to the Fantastic Four from Fox. A reboot of the First Family is officially in the works, although the Latverian monarch isn’t expected to be the main villain of Jon Watts’ film. Instead, he’s thought to slide into the MCU somewhere else, away from his usual nemeses. An evil team-up with someone like Kang would fit the bill, then.

Here's How Bryan Cranston Could Look As The MCU's Doctor Doom 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

What makes the idea of a Kang/Doom union such an interesting prospect, though, is that there’s a potential key connection between the pair. Though his real name is Nathaniel Richards, which suggests he’s related to Reed Richards, in the comics Kang believes that he may be a descendant of Doom’s instead. Or possibly even both. This has always been confusing for fans, so the MCU will have to clarify Kang’s heritage in some way. And it looks like they’ve got plans to do it.

Kang will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, releasing in February 2023, and likely Loki season 2 before that.