The MCU Will Reportedly Reveal That Mutants Have Always Existed

One of the burning questions surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s X-Men reboot is how the franchise will tackle the idea of the mutants themselves. After all, with the characters not expected to arrive until the tail-end of Phase Five at the very earliest, by that point the shared universe will have existed for at least fifteen years without them being mentioned once.

The word ‘enhanced’ was often bandied about, particularly in relation to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Quicksilver, but that was entirely down to the fact that Marvel Studios weren’t legally allowed to call them mutants. Now that Disney have swallowed up even more of the competition, though, they can do whatever they want with the X-Men, and the latest report indicates that a spot of retconning could be on the cards.

According to tipster Mikey Sutton, Marvel are simply going to reveal that mutants have always been a part of the mythology, despite their conspicuous absence until the studio acquired the rights to the X-Men. The insider claims that Agatha Harkness, the comic book character rumored to be played by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision, will be the one to drop this bombshell on Wanda, with Sutton saying:

“I am told that the Scarlet Witch and her brother Quicksilver will be retconned as mutants in the MCU, the daughter and son of Magneto, who has long been missing, kidnapped and still being held in prison by Hydra on the island of Krakoa. Apparently, the Scarlet Witch learns this information from witch Agatha Harkness.”

So, it seems the MCU‘s most powerful superhero will reportedly be told that not only is she a mutant as opposed to the result of experimentation, but her father was captured and is being held prisoner, which will presumably plant the seeds for Magneto’s eventual introduction. We’ve heard similar talk in the past, of course, but we’ll have to wait until WandaVision arrives and blows the multiverse wide open before we get a better idea of how mutants factor into the story, if indeed they do at all.