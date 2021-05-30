Ryan Reynolds And Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Looking To Team Up On Multiple New Projects

Between just the two of them, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson have more on their plate than a dozen of their contemporaries, but all of the hard work is clearly worth it when you consider that the pair earned a combined total of close to $160 million last year to cement themselves as the highest-paid stars in Hollywood.

Away from the silver screen, Johnson runs Seven Bucks Productions and also holds a stake in Teremana tequila, ZOA energy drink and the XFL football league, as well as his money-spinning partnership with Under Armor. Reynolds, meanwhile, also owns his own production company that doubles as an advertising agency, and he’s got his own line of booze too thanks to Aviation gin, not to mention that he sits on the board of directors at Match Group, co-owns Mint Mobile and recently purchased a soccer team with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s Rob McElhenney.

Dwayne Johnson And Ryan Reynolds Crack Up In Red Notice BTS Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that still wasn’t enough, as either actors or producers the duo have at least 20 film and television projects in various stages of production or development, but insider Daniel Richtman claims they want to keep teaming up in a major way. As per the tipster, Johnson and Reynolds are looking to collaborate on multiple new projects, but that’s pretty much all the tipster has to offer on the matter.

We’ll be seeing them share the screen later this year in Netflix’s Red Notice, though, and there’s been no shortage of speculation it’s just the beginning of a beautiful partnership. Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds have been rumored to enter each other’s orbit in several mysterious unnamed movies as well as Jumanji, Black Adam, Hobbs & Shaw, 6 Underground and Deadpool sequels, but as always it’s best to wait for official confirmation before getting too hyped over the A-list duo reuniting somewhere else down the line.