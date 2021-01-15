Ryan Reynolds Reportedly Signed On For Spider-Man 3 Cameo

Ever since Disney completed their takeover of Fox and handed the rights to the studio’s major comic book properties over to Kevin Feige, the future of Deadpool has been the subject of overwhelmingly intense speculation. The Merc with a Mouth may have only starred in two movies compared to thirteen for the X-Men and four for the Fantastic Four, but they combined to earn over $1.5 billion at the box office and turned a character who had always been a cult favorite among fans into a household name.

Only in the last couple of months has the third installment gathered some real momentum, but things are shaping up nicely now. The Molyneux sisters were hired to write the script after impressing Ryan Reynolds and Feige with their pitch, while Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer recently confirmed that not only will Deadpool 3 retain the R-rating of its predecessors, but it’ll also act as official MCU canon.

Wade Wilson has already been linked to every in-development Marvel project under the sun, of course, as well as a few that only exist theoretically, but we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Luke Skywalker would appear in The Mandalorian‘s second season and that Don Cheadle’s War Machine was getting his own Disney Plus show long before either was confirmed – that Reynolds is reportedly signed on for a cameo in Spider-Man 3.

Presumably, the timing of Feige’s Deadpool statement wasn’t a coincidence, and he wanted to confirm some big news about the solo movie before the character makes his hotly anticipated debut. It isn’t going to be a major role given that the actor has a stacked schedule to work his way through first, but he’s apparently now set to be the latest addition to Spider-Man 3‘s sprawling ensemble.