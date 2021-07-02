Sasha Calle’s Supergirl Is Reportedly From Michael Keaton’s Earth In The Flash

The Flash movie isn’t just bringing back a couple of Batman – namely, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck – it’s also introducing Supergirl into the DCEU for the first time. Thanks to set photos, we’ve already got our first glimpse at star Sasha Calle in costume as the Girl of Steel. This has allowed us a look at her awesome costume, but it hasn’t much helped us figure out her role in the plot of the Ezra Miller vehicle. But this new report may reveal one major development we weren’t expecting.

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Calle’s heroine comes from the same Earth as Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne. As per the site’s “trusted and proven” sources, The Flash will reveal that Supergirl was the one who traveled to Earth instead of Superman in this universe. And, instead of being found by the kindly Kents, she was discovered by less honorable humans who did experiments on her. Apparently, she was even “tortured” as a baby as these humans attempted to determine her origins and powers.

Comic book readers may see some parallels between this backstory for Supergirl and that of the Flashpoint Superman, who crash-landed in Metropolis instead of Smallville and was kept in an underground bunker his whole life by the U.S. government. We know that The Flash is partially inspired by Flashpoint so this adds up. If this intel is accurate, though, it would be going in an even darker direction than that famously grim dystopian timeline.

The Flash Director Reveals First Look At Supergirl Costume 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Previously revealed plot details have explained that Barry Allen will go back in time to save his mother and when he returns he’ll end up in a different universe – Keaton’s Earth. From there, he’ll have to team up with the aged Dark Knight and Supergirl to set things right. Calle’s Kara isn’t necessarily canon for the original Burtonverse, then, as The Flash will be visiting a somewhat jumbled-up timeline.

Presumably when the multiverse is reset, however, Sasha Calle will be sticking around the DCEU for the long-term as the franchise’s resident Supergirl. Keaton is likewise expected to return for further appearances. The Flash is shooting in the UK now ahead of its arrival in theaters on November 4th, 2022.