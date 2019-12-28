Stranger Things Star Reportedly Eyed To Play The MCU’s New Loki

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki is no doubt the most beloved supervillain in the MCU. He’s been around since almost the very start, after all, and at this point it’s almost unthinkable that Marvel could replace him. But there’s actually some precedence in the comics – and the original Norse myths – for the character changing his form. Meaning when Hiddleston is ready to move on with his career and depart the role, the studio wouldn’t necessarily need to break the canon to try something new with him.

In fact, it’s already all but confirmed that Kid Loki is going to be introduced into the MCU soon, with reports saying that he’ll eventually go on to become the new Loki, with the original version of the villain shape-shifting into the younger incarnation, after which point he’ll wind up getting stuck in that form and have to remain as Kid Loki for the foreseeable future. And this is apparently how Hiddleston will be written out of the franchise. For now, at least.

But the question remains: who will play the younger version of Loki in the MCU?

That remains to be seen, but sources close to We Got This Covered have now given us one actor that Marvel’s apparently eyeing: Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard. As always when it comes to this type of report, we’ll stress that just because they’re eyeing him that doesn’t mean he’s a lock for the part or even that he’s been contacted about it yet (meaning he may not be aware he’s on their radar). Only that he’s someone that studio execs are said to be interested in.

And while we’re sure that there are other names on their list, too, Wolfhard is indeed one of them. We weren’t told of any others, but given that this intel comes to us from the same sources who also informed us that Daniel Radcliffe was being eyed for Moon Knight months ago and that Tom Holland was in talks for a Venom 2 cameo back in October, both of which have been confirmed in the last week (thanks to Full Circle Cinema and The GWW), we have no reason to doubt it.

Tell us, though, who would be your pick to play the MCU’s new Loki? And are you alright with saying goodbye to Tom Hiddleston, or do you think he should still stick around for a while yet? Let us know in the usual place down below.