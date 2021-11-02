Tom Holland Reportedly Set To Continue Spider-Man After No Way Home

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man is probably the most popular hero active in the MCU. The depth of love for him was proven in 2019 when it briefly appeared that the Marvel Studios/Sony deal had broken down, and he’d be leaving for pastures new. Global outcry brought both parties back to the negotiating table and a deal was thrashed out, though right now the future once again looks shaky.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will mark the end of a solo trilogy for Holland, and industry gossip is that he’s torn between his career and studio expectations. Small Screen claims to have the inside scoop on what’s going on, saying that Holland loves playing Spidey but doesn’t want to get typecast and wants time to pursue other roles.

Conversely, Sony, whose Venomverse is now explicitly connected to the MCU via Venom: Let There Be Carnage, is looking at Holland with dollar signs in their eyes. The same source says the studio “wants to put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in every single ‘SpiderVerse’ property they can.” Kevin Feige is said to be counseling restraint, arguing that less can be more when it comes to Spider-Man.

But there’s a path forward. It appears that after No Way Home, Holland will take on other projects, but also make cameo appearances in other MCU projects. The long-term goal is apparently to position him as “young Tony Stark” and lead a new generation of heroes. This would nicely complete his arc, taking him from an over-excited and starstruck new hero to a trusted veteran who can advise a Young Avengers team.

Let’s hope the new status quo after No Way Home gives us some hints on Spider-Man‘s next appearance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.