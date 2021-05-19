WB Reportedly Wants A Female Justice League In The DCEU

Given the team’s name value and continued popularity, it’s almost certain that we’ll be seeing the Justice League again in the future, although the chances of DC Comics’ all-star lineup returning to our screens as the stars of two Zack Snyder sequels grow increasingly remote.

The speculation swirling around the future of the filmmaker’s association with Warner Bros. is going to continue for an awfully long time to come until the SnyderVerse is either resurrected or has the final nail definitively hammered into its coffin, and unfortunately, the latter appears to be more likely based on the most recent comments from the man himself.

Naturally, there’s already been talk of J.J. Abrams swooping in to reboot the Justice League, something we’d been hearing since long before he officially signed on to produce a new Superman blockbuster with a script from Ta-Nehisi Coates. And insider Daniel Richtman is now offering that the studio wants to create an all-female roster that would reportedly include Sasha Calle’s Supergirl, Batgirl and others, although there’s conspicuously no mention of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in his report.

Of course, the Justice League has boasted plenty of prominent female members over the years, but the DCEU as a whole doesn’t have a lot of standout candidates ready to jump in, at least not yet. This is also admittedly the latest female-driven rumor to emanate from Richtman recently, joining a list that already includes the Star Trek, Star Wars, Extraction, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Terminator, Predator and A-Team franchises, but even though WB evidently don’t have a clue how to handle their superhero properties and keep the fans on their side, surely the boardroom wouldn’t be foolish enough to reboot the Justice League so soon after the HBO Max exclusive and take it in such a wildly different direction. Then again, perhaps Richtman is indicating that there would be two separate teams existing side by side?