‘Girls can fart too’: All bets are off, as ‘The Bachelor’ season 28 ladies spill some taboo tea

We did not have these hot takes on our bingo card...

While fan favorites like Kelsey Anderson, Rachel Nance, Daisy Kent, and more have already stolen our hearts on The Bachelor, it looks like these women — as well as the other 29 individuals who fought for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei on the beloved competition series — are so much more than meets the eye.

With the stars getting varying amounts of screen time, the majority of the cast of season 28 seems to be a mystery, with fans of the Bachelor franchise consistently asking themselves questions about what contestants like Katelyn DeBacker, Jenn Tran, Lexi Young, and more are like beyond our television screens.

Fortunately, Bachelor Nation has us covered. Prior to the premiere of The Bachelor season 28, the outlet sat down with all 32 of the women to play goofy games of 20 questions, respectively, in order to get to know these contestants beforehand. They really dug deep, with Joey’s hopefuls even revealing some taboo topics that they love to talk about. Keep scrolling to see what they had to say…

Which taboo topics do the women of The Bachelor season 28 love to talk about?

While Katelyn DeBacker began by stating that “nothing is taboo if you’re speaking with someone that has an open mind” — adding that “discussion is a time where you can expand your viewpoint” — some of our favorite Bachelor babes shared the taboo topics that they love to talk about nonetheless.

Kicking things off, Lea Cayanan and Rachel Nance began with some more serious responses:

Lea: “How we can heal our inner child.” Rachel: “The abuse healthcare workers go through daily, but it gets swept under the rug.”

On the contrary, Daisy Kent and Maria Georgas considered some of their eating habits to be taboo instead, with the former sharing that she could talk all day about “eating eggs with balsamic” and the latter sharing that she could talk all day about “how hard (al dente) [she likes her] spaghetti noodles.” We do not blame them whatsoever for these hot (food) takes!

To follow, Kelsey Anderson and Lexi Young shared some much sillier responses:

Kelsey: “Helen Keller… Do we really think she flew that plane and wrote a book? 👀” Lexi: “Dogs’ fluffy butts (specifically golden retrievers).”

Last, but certainly not least, Jenn Tran shared a taboo topic that she loves to talk about that had our jaws on the floor, admitting to Bachelor Nation that she strongly believes that “girls can fart too.” How hilarious is that?

Hopefully Joey is okay with some of these hot takes, because with all four of his finalists — Rachel, Daisy, Maria, and Kelsey — sharing their responses above, chances are one of them will become his fiancée at the end of the hit competition show. To find out for yourself who the lucky lady is, catch brand new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

With the “unprecedented ending” on the horizon, the remainder of season 28 is sure to knock your socks off!