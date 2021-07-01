She-Hulk Will Reportedly Be Like The MCU’s Female Deadpool

A number of exciting new heroes are entering the MCU via their own Disney Plus TV series over the next couple of years. There’s Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight and She-Hulk, with Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany bringing Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters, to life. In fact, this will be the first time the Jade Giantess has appeared in live-action, so Marvel fans have high hopes the MCU will adapt the comic book character faithfully.

According to what we’re hearing, She-Hulk lovers will be pleased with Jennifer’s portrayal in her incoming show. As per our sources – the same ones who accurately told us Anthony Mackie was starring in Captain America 4 before that was confirmed – She-Hulk will be like a “female Deadpool” type character. We’re being told that, much in the spirit of Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson, Jen will break the fourth wall in the streaming series.

Comics readers will be pleased by this as it’s long been an element of She-Hulk’s character. In fact, she’s been breaking the fourth wall for longer than Deadpool has. The trick was first incorporated into the Sensational She-Hulk comics in 1989, before Wade was even created. DP got to the big screen before Jen so he introduced the concept to mainstream audiences, but she’ll still be the first fourth-wall breaking hero in the MCU, as Reynolds isn’t due to appear for another couple of years.

This news fits with what we already know about the series. It’s been described as a “half-hour legal comedy”, so fans shouldn’t be expecting another drama like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Loki, or even the comedy-drama of WandaVision, with this one. She-Hulk sounds like it’ll be a full-on sitcom, focusing on Jen balancing her life as a lawyer with her newfound superpowers. Throw in a little meta-humor and it promises to be a unique entry in the MCU.

Consisting of 10 30-minute episodes, She-Hulk is shooting now and is set to launch on Disney Plus sometime in 2022.