Luffy’s dad in ‘One Piece’ explained

Monkey D. Luffy ranks among the most likable anime and manga protagonists of the current time, leading Eiichiro Oda’s long-running adventure series One Piece. However, his parentage has remained a mystery for the longest time. But we do have some answers now.

The Straw Hat Pirates have entertained audiences with their adventures for almost three decades, having its manga in publishing since 1997. Without much delay, the best-selling manga turned into a hit anime in 1999, which later became one of the early anime exports to reach American audiences. The huge popularity breakout of the series was such that even millennials would recognize the rubber-body protagonist of the series and his close-knit Straw Hat crew.

As one of the longest-running series, One Piece has a lot to offer, making it quite a task to keep tabs on every detail of the story. However, one of the most important pieces of background info that had remained hidden in covers forever was Luffy’s parentage. Given that he aims to be the Pirate King, fans believed that he might be the son of the previous King Gol D. Roger for the longest time. But is it the case?

Who is Luffy’s Dad in One Piece?

Ever since our first introduction to Luffy, he was seen surrounded by his grandfather Monkey D. Garp, and sworn brothers Portgas D. Ace and Sabo. Neither his mother nor father found a mention for a long time in the series, and he was never seen inquiring about them, either. However, it was long established that Luffy comes from a family of some of the most influential, dangerous, and powerful individuals.

While information about Luffy’s mother is still null, the series revealed and included Luffy’s father—Monkey D. Dragon later in the story. In the 100th chapter of the manga, the first glimpse of Luffy’s father is seen as a man in a green hood with a large facial tattoo walking through the streets. This was in the last episode of the sixth story arc of the series—Loguetown Arc, where he helped Luffy escape from the Marine Captain Smoker’s clutches.

Afterward, Dragon began appearing in the series as an important background character. However, his personal life and history are written in near invisible ink even to his subordinates and confidantes, as he did not tell anyone that he was Garp’s son or Luffy’s father. But thanks to Oda, we do know a thing or two about him now:

Monkey D. Dragon is the Commander of the Revolutionary Army

Monkey D. Dragon was born 55 years ago in the Goa Kingdom as the son of Monkey D. Garp. He eventually enlisted in the Marines, following in his father’s footsteps, but later departed because he felt that the organization’s outlook on Justice didn’t match his. He eventually became a wanted man at 30 when he joined a group called the Freedom Fighters and assumed the role of captain.

Following the Ohara genocide by the World Government, Dragon founded the Revolutionary Army after he pledged to develop an army that could fight back and prevent tragedies like Ohara from happening again. Eventually, Dragon came to be regarded as the World’s Worst Criminal, desiring to overthrow the World Government and its corrupt nobility system that allowed its World Nobles to oppress lower-class citizens.

Luffy’s sworn brother Sabo is Dragon’s second-in-command

Sabo ran away at the age of 10 to become a pirate after being raised in nobility in the Goa Kingdom. During this, he once crossed Dragon’s path and the Revolutionary commander took the time to listen to the boy’s story. He was deeply moved by Sabo’s morals and his will to reject his roots.

Later, Dragon saved Sabo after a World Noble Jalmack had blown up his boat. After the incident, he lost his memories of Ace and Luffy, so, Dragon was unaware that Sabo was a sworn brother to his son. He then took him to the revolutionary camp and allowed him to enlist in the Revolutionary Army. Sabo ultimately rose to become the chief of staff of the Revolutionary Army.

However, Sabo regained his memories during the aftermath of the Marineford War and the revelation of Luffy’s heritage. So, it can be assumed that Dragon was later informed of the tie between Sabo and his son, while Sabo learned of Dragon’s relationship with Luffy. In fact, after meeting Dragon again in Dressrosa, Sabo is shown telling him a lot of information about Luffy in Chapter 803 and Episode 752.

Dragon loves Luffy despite not being involved in his childhood

Though it seems that Dragon never cared about his son Luffy, leaving him under the care of his father Garp, there’s a lot more to the story. In actuality, Dragon detests talking about Luffy and interfering in his life since, as the head of a global criminal organization, doing so would put his child’s safety in danger. As he quotes in Chapter 1101, “A child is a weak spot for any parent.”

Dragon’s concern for his family was also noted by Bartholomew Kuma when he noticed that he occasionally watches over Luffy from a distance. Ivankov also saw Dragon constantly looking toward the East Blue from their base and wondered if he had family there, which he eventually learned about in Chapter 539 or Episode 441.

So, despite not being present in his life, Dragon loves Luffy. Unlike Garp, who is irritated and disapproves of Luffy’s choice to become a pirate, Dragon approves and supports his son’s choice. He holds high expectations for Luffy, believing he will become a great man.

Does Luffy ever meet his father?

Luffy never knew or even really cared who his father was due to his unexplained absence from his life. It is not until Garp informs him at Water 7 in Chapter 432 or Episode 314 that he learns that Dragon is his father. While reading the story of Baltigo’s destruction two years later, he sees Dragon’s face for the first time in the newspaper.

Despite now knowing his father’s identity, Luffy did not attempt to make contact or visit him. Even after a thousand episodes, there have been no conversations or interactions between Luffy and Dragon. However, Dragon once commented that they would meet when the time comes, and his son appears to believe the same. The only time Dragon and Luffy shared the screen was the debut of Dragon’s character when he saved Luffy from Smoker.

