‘This never happened’: Hailey Bieber forced to shut Selena Gomez beef rumors (again)

The life of an influencer might look cushy, but for Hailey Bieber, it seems to involve a whole lot of denying a supposed feud with your husband’s ex; Selena Gomez.

Granted, this is not a Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively-level beef, but it has nonetheless persisted to the point where Bieber was forced to refute reports that she “liked” a social media video mocking Gomez and her fiancé, fellow musician Benny Blanco. For context, the video in question saw TikTok user Courtney Presto shading Gomez and Blanco’s recent Interview Magazine cover shoot.

“This is the WORST,” Presto wrote of the cover in the caption of the clip, while admitting she was “being a little shady” towards the musician couple. Later, the same TikToker shared a second video that included a screenshot of Bieber’s official TikTok account supposedly “liking” the post — a revelation which, for Presto, was apparently “definitive proof” that Bieber is “lying” about being friendly with Gomez, adding that the pair’s feud is “alive and well.”

Naturally, with the internet the way it is, it wasn’t long before the clip took off like wildfire, with many social media users willfully reigniting a feud that had long been squashed on multiple occasions by the two parties. In 2023, for example, Gomez took to her Instagram to demand fans stop the social media pile-on levelled against Bieber by her fans while “advocating for love and kindness.”

Then, the year prior, the pair even shared an affectionate picture of themselves on Instagram, which sources said was an attempt to show the world that “there’s no beef or bad feelings” between them. Having gone to such lengths to quell any chatter of a quarrel, it stands to reason that Bieber was so quick to respond to Presto’s post, albeit through her representatives. “This never happened,” Hailey’s team told Page Six. “This entire story has been fabricated by a content creator looking to capitalise off of an old, tired narrative.”

Wait, so you mean to tell me not everything you see on the internet is true? That’s the real headline here. In a follow-up video, however, Presto doubled-down on the accusation, resharing the screenshots she took of Bieber “liking” her original post, but fans were quick to demand the more legitimate proof that is a screen recording. They also questioned why Presto had been deleting comments, and pointed out that the stamped dates of her screenshots didn’t align with when the video was posted.

I guess it’s a case of she said, she said, but it certainly isn’t the first time Gomez has endured this kind of seemingly targeted social media attack. Last month, the Only Murders in the Building star somehow became swept up in presidential controversy when the White House’s official Instagram page shared a post mocking her response to the Trump administration’s mass deportations.

Other politicians and commentators like Piers Morgan felt compelled to weigh in. Honestly, if there’s any feud I want to see, it’s between Gomez and Morgan, not least because Selenators would eat him up within an inch of his life, all while Gomez is laughing all the way to the bank, and all the way down the aisle.

