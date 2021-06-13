Brie Larson Reportedly Wants A Harry Potter Role

For whatever reason, the constant churn of online rumors and speculation has a particular fondness for linking Brie Larson with virtually every major property under the sun, with the latest addition to the mill coming from insider Daniel Richtman, who offers that the Academy Award winner wants a role in the Harry Potter universe.

Naturally, there’s no word on what part she wants to play, or whether it’s in a feature film or one of the many TV shows Warner Bros. are no doubt being pitched now that they’ve kicked open that particular door, so it’s best to get the salt out for this one given the complete and utter lack of details provided by the tipster.

On top of that, it’s the latest in a long line of vaguely-defined roles, movies and/or franchises touted by Richtman for Larson to show up in, which includes, but is by no means limited to, Universal’s Hobbs & Shaw sequel, multiple reports that she’s boarding Star Wars which extended to being in active talks and wanting to play the strongest Jedi ever seen, another superhero gig, an unnamed starring vehicle as a Disney princess, tales that she’s pushing to join the Star Trek mythos, a Netflix original with fellow headline-grabber Amber Heard and the bizarre claim that she wanted to become the female Tom Cruise. As such, discretion is certainly advised when it comes to the Wizarding World.

What we do know for certain is that Brie Larson is currently hard at work on The Marvels and will then jump into AppleTV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, which should realistically keep her occupied for at least the next year or so, meaning it’ll be a while before we find out her next official move, whether it involves Harry Potter or not.