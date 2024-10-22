If we’re being honest, ABC passing on these 5 candidates for the next Bachelor/ette is a new level of outrageous

While the Bachelor franchise has had its fair share of villains, scumbags, and clout chasers—- for lack of better terms — every season of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette has had standouts who America just cannot get enough of. After all, Bachelor Nation is one attractive bunch!

For those unfamiliar with how the numerous Bachelor spin-offs work, production tends to pick a fan favorite from one of the four shows and make them the lead of a future season. For example, the next Bachelor, Grant Ellis, was one of Jenn Tran‘s suitors when she was the Bachelorette, and she was one of Joey Graziadei‘s suitors when he was the Bachelor, and so on.

Who will be the next Bachelorette? Well, when Grant’s season of The Bachelor begins (and comes to a close), we will have a clearer picture of who the next leading lady may be. As far as the next Golden Bachelor goes, our fingers are crossed that recently ousted contestant Charles Ling gets his time to shine…

Nevertheless, in true Bachelor franchise fashion, there have been plenty of times when production has fumbled the bag, letting go of some oh-so-eligible Bachelors and Bachelorettes and going in a different direction when it came to the lead of a future season.

Who are some fan favorites who never got their time to shine? Keep scrolling for five robbed kings and queens who should have been the Bachelor or Bachelorette — or Golden Bachelor or Golden Bachelorette — according to us here at We Got This Covered.

Jonathon Johnson — The Bachelorette season 21

We’ve said it once, but we’ll say it again — why did production make Grant the next Bachelor over the one and only Jonathon Johnson? For those unfamiliar, the 28-year-old creative director from Kansas City, Missouri stole hearts on Jenn’s season of The Bachelorette, finding himself unlucky in love shortly after the overnight dates. With his tendency to do crossword puzzles in the Bachelor mansion, remember (and rank) all of the leading lady’s dresses, and more, he is as wholesome as can be, and we cannot help but hope he finds love in Paradise. With our favorite Bachelor Nation members returning to the beach this summer, only time will tell…

Blake Moynes — The Bachelorette seasons 16 and 17, Bachelor In Paradise season 9

It is impossible to think of the Bachelor franchise without thinking of Blake Moynes, as the Canadian cutie has appeared in a whopping three seasons, even getting engaged to leading lady Katie Thurston at the end of The Bachelorette season 17. IMO, Blake becoming the next Bachelor will happen in time, however, we are still holding out hope that he ends up with the one and only Rachel Recchia instead. Talk about an attractive couple!

Maria Georgas — The Bachelor season 28

We all remember the “Maria for Bachelorette” campaign, right? Serving as the most polarizing person on Joey’s season —or perhaps in Bachelor history — Maria Georgas is one woman who is unafraid to speak her mind, with America either loving her or hating her throughout the show. Certain to be a drama-filled season with viewership at an all-time high, not making the 30-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario the next Bachelorette was a major mistake on production’s part. Just like Jonathon, perhaps Paradise is calling her name instead…

Susan Noles — The Golden Bachelor season 1

Susan Noles is seriously the Golden Bachelorette there never was. The 67-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, Pennsylvania captivated individuals all across America with her spunk throughout the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, eventually getting eliminated in week five (and shattering the hearts of senior citizens everywhere). While she was not chosen to be the first-ever Golden Bachelorette — as that role went to Joan Vassos instead — she and Kathy “Zip It” Swarts now host the Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour podcast together, aka the next best thing. Now, our fingers are crossed that Dancing With the Stars is her next endeavor…

“Grocery Store” Joe Amabile — The Bachelorette season 14, Bachelor in Paradise seasons 5 and 7

An honorable mention goes to the one and only “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile. For those who need a bit of a refresher, fans were outraged when he was eliminated during night one on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, instantaneously starting a “Joe for Bachelor” campaign via social media. While he did not become the lead, the Chicago cutie happened to find love on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 instead, recently getting married to fellow Bachelor Nation member Serena Pitt, as well as hosting the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast together. How sweet is that?

Nevertheless, will any of the above individuals ever get their time to shine? With production previously taking individuals like Arie Luyendyk Jr., Nick Viall, Clare Crawley, and others out of the vault to serve as the leads of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette years after their respective seasons, only time will tell…

In the meantime, to watch former Bachelor and Bachelorette Joey and Jenn compete for the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars, catch brand new episodes of season 33 every Tuesday via ABC or Disney Plus. Additionally, the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette is quickly coming to a close, so be sure to catch brand new episodes of that every Wednesday via ABC as well.

