‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ chapter 253 release date and time, confirmed

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters 236, 250, 251, and 252

The tenth and final arc of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is gearing up for its finale fast. Fans recently found out in the words of Uraume that Sukuna is yet to use his full potential. Are we heading to a devastating end to the Sorcerers vs. Curses battle?

The ongoing manga entered into its last Shinjuku Showdown Arc after the Jujutsu High sorcerers successfully freed Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. In turn, Gojo saved the hour by fighting and weakening Sukuna enough for the other sorcerers to join hands and have a chance at defeating the King of Curses. Though our true franchise hero lost his life in chapter 236, the battle continued with all the remaining main characters taking the central stage.

After Gojo’s death, a series of thrilling fights populated most of the following chapters, resulting in two major deaths of the evil Kenjaku and Yuji’s partner, Hiromi Higuruma. We then saw Yuta Okkotsu enter the battlefield along with the Queen of Curses, Rika. Then, in an attempt to save his friend Megumi and drive Sukuna from his body, Yuji ventured into Sukuna’s inner realm.

As Sukuna’s cursed energy output and physical control plummet, he attempts to use the world-cutting Dismantle against Yuji. But Yuta intervenes and protects Yuji by absorbing Sukuna’s devastating attack, leaving him gruesomely cut in half. This left fans wondering about his fate and whether they lost another hero to the evil Curse.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 recap

The recently released Chapter 252, released on March 3, 2024, brings Maki Zen’in to the screen as the savior, saving both Yuta and Yuji. The chapter first took fans to a past flashback where Ino, Maki, and Kusakabe are observing Yuta’s Domain barrier from the outside. Anticipating that it could shatter any moment, Maki was ready to intervene, and so he did.

After Yuta was hit with Sukuna’s Dismantle, Maki Zen’in dramatically intervened at the critical moment to slash Sukuna with her Split Soul Katana sword. However, this made Sukuna realize that Yuta intentionally destroyed his Domain as the signal for Maki to step in. But for the good part, Ui Ui appears and transports Yuta to Shoko Ieiri for treatment. Meaning that our hero will be back.

The wound of Maki’s Katana sword on Sukuna also seems to not heal easily, indicating that his ability to heal was hampered by the aftermath of his fight with Satoru Gojo. To put it another way, any wound caused by the mysterious blade cannot be healed via the conventional Reversed Cursed Technique; instead, the soul must be immediately repaired. Gojo’s weakening of Sukuna has made it harder for him to cure his wound since soul healing requires more Cursed Energy than usual.

As both Yuta and Yuji are now injured, the spotlight has shifted to Maki Zen’in vs Sukuna. In the last bits of chapter 252, Sukuna attempts to seize Maki’s katana but she deflects him. As the fight continues, Sukuna is impressed with her skills and compares fighting with her to battling Mahoraga in Shibuya. So rest assured, the battle will be a thrilling and tough one.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 release date and time

While Maki battles Sukuna, Kinji Hakari is battling Uraume and their chit-chat leads to a shocking revelation. When Hakari expresses his confidence in his allies winning against Sukuna this time, Uraume reveals that Sukuna is yet to show his true power. At this point, every fan went “Excuse me” because if Sukuna didn’t go all out even while battling Gojo, was there any chance left for our heroes to win now? The upcoming chapter might just have the answer to it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 will be released on Sunday, Mar. 10, 2024, in the United States as the manga is not on a break this week. Meanwhile, the Japanese readers will be able to access the chapter on Monday, Mar. 11, 2024, at 12 am JST. For readers around the world, here is the exact release time for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 253 on Mar. 10:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7.00 am

Central Time (CT): 9.00 am

Eastern Standard Time (ET): 10.00 am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3.00 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8.30 pm

Philippine Time (PHT): 11.00 pm

You can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapters online on Viz Media’s partner website and app Manga Plus. Meanwhile, the manga is also set to celebrate its 6th anniversary in the coming Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #15 with a color spread, the 4th popularity poll launch, and a colored cover feature.