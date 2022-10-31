Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.

This jack of all trades can do no wrong. That being said, he delivered a most devastating blow to fans in the form of an announcement that he would no longer play Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s hit show The Witcher. This, following his surprise return as Clark Kent, aka Superman in the end credits of DCUs Black Adam. The public was long under the impression that Cavill had hung up his cape in 2018 but he’s officially back, and while fans are rightfully elated by the news, they’re far less excited for The Witcher‘s future.

In truth, it hasn’t been confirmed why Cavill exited The Witcher only three seasons in, but the fact that his character was replaced with Liam Hemsworth highlights the notion that Cavill simply couldn’t fit a six- to seven-month filming schedule into his already hectic calendar. The actor has an ever-growing list of projects in the pipeline, some that were only just announced and others that have been brewing for quite some time. Here is every upcoming project, confirmed and rumored, for Hollywood megastar Henry Cavill.

Enola Holmes 2 (Nov. 4, 2022)

Reprising his role as the famous private detective Sherlock Holmes, Henry Cavill will once again star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix’s Enola Holmes 2 as Enola Holmes’ older brother. Like its predecessor, the sequel touts an impressive 95 perfect freshness score on Rotten Tomatoes, regaling fans with Enola Holmes’ first case as a private detective and Sherlock Holmes’ interconnected case that will see the siblings both fighting and working together to figure it all out.

Argylle (2023)

Photo via Apple Studios

Returning to his spy thriller roots, Henry Cavill will star alongside Grammy Award-Winning artist Dua Lipa in Matthew Vaughn’s espionage film Argylle. The Apple Studios production is based on the novel of the same name by Elly Conway, a first-time author who received an immediate greenlight for the book’s adaptation before the book itself was even published. The movie will follow Cavill’s character as he attempts to reconcile with the amnesia he is suffering from. When we meet him, Cavill’s character is under the impression that he’s a best-selling spy novelist but as his memories slowly return he becomes hell-bent on getting revenge on the organization he once worked for.

The movie includes an eye-popping list of familiar actors like Ariana DeBose, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Jing Lusi, John Cena, Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, and Rob Delaney.

The Witcher (2023)

Henry Cavill shines in every role he’s in, but his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia has long been referred to as pitch-perfect casting and a character he was born to play, which makes his departure all the more devastating. The same has been said about Cavill as Superman, so maybe it’s just him; maybe he’s perfect in everything he does, but we digress.

Cavill will unsheath Geralt of Rivia’s sword one last time when season three of The Witcher premieres on Netflix in the summer of 2023. Now that he’s fully taken on the role of father figure to Ciri, he, Yennifer, and Ciri will all embark on a journey to the fortress of Aretuza where Yennifer plans to train Ciri in the magical arts. However, in the process, they stumble upon a minefield of dark magic, political corruption, and an elaborate scheme to tear Geralt’s newly-formed family apart.

The Rosie Project (TBD)

The Rosie Project is about as far from his usual projects as Cavill has been before. This time, he is not fighting monsters, shooting heat vision from his eyes, or tracking down misfits with his sister. This time he’s, well, trying to get a date. The Rosie Project is a romance movie based on the 2013 novel of the same name by Graeme Simsion. In the movie, Cavill’s character, a genetics university professor named Don Tillman, creates an elaborate questionnaire to find himself the perfect woman because — suspend your belief for a second, here — he can’t seem to get a date. When he meets Rosie, a girl who does not meet any of his criteria, he must parse through this confusing turn of events and figure out what to do next.

Needless to say, imagining Cavill as a love sick professor who can’t get a date is an acting stretch we didn’t see coming, but excited nonetheless. However, when we’ll actually get to it unfold is another question entirely. The Rosie Project is currently in pre-production and has not begun filming or been given a release date yet.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (TBD)

Antony Jones/Getty Images)

Another literary adaptation, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare will see Henry Cavill play the leading man alongside Baby Driver actress Eiza González. The World War II action spy movie will have Guy Ritchie at the helm and will be produced by Top Gun: Maverick veteran, Jerry Bruckheimer. Based on true events, the movie follows UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and James Bond author Ian Fleming as they create a secret WWII combat organization whose “ungentlemanly” fighting techniques ultimately gave birth to the modern Black Ops unit.

The movie has not been given an official release date or filming schedule yet.

Highlander (TBD)

A remake of the 1986 classic movie of the same name, Highlander follows the (long) life of Connor MacLeod, an immortal Scottish warrior living in the present day who must battle one last brutal opponent to keep him taking his powers and winning the Prize. Fans of the original have been skeptical that the remake would ever see the light of day, especially since it was first announced in 2008, but in Aug 2022 director Chad Stahelski announced the movie was finally getting close to the starting line.

Squadron 42 (TBD)

Henry Cavill has never shied away from nerdom. After his 2020 viral video showing him building his gaming computer from scratch, the 39-year-old self-proclaimed nerd has been vocal about his love of video games. However, there’s no guessing when his involvement in the popular Squadron 42 will come out. The video game was initially scheduled to release in 2016, but saw repeated delays over the years and empty promises of a Beta release that never come to fruition. In 2018, Cavill addressed his connection to the project, writing on his Facebook “And answer the call I did! It was a genuine pleasure and a real privilege to be a part of this unfolding saga and to have the opportunity to play Ryan Enright. I cannot wait to get my hands on this game!”

Us too, Henry. Us too.

Man of Steel 2 (TBD)

While an official confirmation for Man of Steel 2 has not been released yet, Cavill’s return to Krypton and his promise of “the dawn of hope renewed” and that fans’ patience “will be rewarded” leave many to believe it is happening. Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter said Warner Bros. “has an intense desire to reprise the Cavill iteration of the hero. The project that would essentially be Man of Steel 2 is being produced by Charles Roven and is currently in a search for writers.” That being said, the movie has not yet been greenlit by Warner Bros. and will likely see a couple more years of development before anything is set in stone.