Leon Kennedy Will Reportedly Be A Main Character In Resident Evil 8

With the terrific Resident Evil 3 remake now officially out in the wild and in gamers’ hands, all eyes are beginning to look to Capcom’s next mainline foray into their beloved survival horror franchise: Resident Evil 8.

To say that rumours have been rife would be an understatement. We’ve heard talk of medieval settings and armoured zombies, a potential title dubbed Village and a possible 2021 release date, and we’ve also heard rumblings that the upcoming eighth installment will support PlayStation VR, much like the Resident Evil 7 soft reboot before it. Add on some early leaks that say the title will be a massive series departure that’ll upset longtime fans, as well as reports that it will be the darkest and most gruesome Resident Evil yet, and you have the all the makings for one of the most intriguing games to be coming down the pipeline for the Japanese mega publisher.

Now, we’re hearing some fresh intel pertaining to the much anticipated title’s story. According to sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said a new Scream movie is in the works, and that Capcom is remaking Resident Evil 4, both of which are now confirmed – Leon Kennedy will reportedly be one of the main characters. That’s right, the fan favourite rookie police officer that made his debut in 1998’s Resident Evil 2 will allegedly be returning in Resident Evil 8. Great news, eh?

Resident Evil 8: Village Reportedly Releasing Early Next Year 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s not all, however, as according to our sources, Resident Evil 8 will apparently revolve around the Umbrella Corporation trying to upgrade the zombies to super zombies in their bid to take over the world, and not just Raccoon City. Meanwhile, it’s said that it’s “likely” we’ll get to play as Leon as well, though that’s not 100% confirmed just yet. For now, all we know is that he’ll be heavily involved in the story.

But tell us, how’d you feel about this new intel? Would you be glad to see Leon Kennedy return? Or should Capcom focus solely on creating brand new characters like they did in Resident Evil 7? Go ahead and mix those green, yellow and red herbs in the comments section below.