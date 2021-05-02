Netflix Reportedly Wants At Least 4 Seasons Of Shadow And Bone

Netflix launched another major new fantasy series a couple of weeks ago in Shadow and Bone, as based on the hit YA novels by Leigh Bardugo. Thanks to a combination of its pre-existing fanbase, a massive marketing push and a great cast led by The Punisher‘s Ben Barnes, it immediately soared to the top of the charts to become one of the streamer’s biggest hits of April. And while a second season has yet to be announced, it feels like a very safe bet at this point.

In fact, it’s possible the show could last for at least another couple of years. According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us The Witcher was getting a spinoff before that was revealed – Netflix is planning for Shadow and Bone to continue on until season 4, with the potential for it to extend even further. This is good news for fans, then, as it seems that the company is willing to commit to the franchise for the long-term.

Season 1 was based on the first book (also called Shadow and Bone) and acted as a prequel to Six of Crows. The second run, meanwhile, is expected to follow Siege and Storm and Six of Crows itself. We can guess that season 3 would then tackle Ruin and Rising and Crooked Kingdom. That leaves The King of Scars and The Rule of Wolves to be covered in the final outing. There is The Language of Thorns anthology as well, though that would be trickier to integrate into the series.

Bridgerton was recently renewed through season 4 as the second run started filming and while it doesn’t appear to have had the same meteoric success as that period drama, it seems feasible that Shadow and Bone could receive a similarly stacked renewal when Netflix eventually makes a public decision about its future. In the meantime, all eight episodes of its first outing are available to stream right now.