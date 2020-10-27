Netflix Reportedly Eyeing Keanu Reeves For Cyberpunk 2077 Show

In its apparent quest to monopolize the market on video game adaptations, Netflix has been snapping up the rights to various well known franchises left, right and center. Earlier today, in fact, the streaming platform announced a new partnership with Ubisoft, with the pair’s first collaboration to involve the latter’s critically acclaimed Assassin’s Creed IP. As of writing, little else besides the series’ two executive producers has been confirmed, with a showrunner still required to get the ball rolling on full production.

In addition to its newly-established business relationship with Ubisoft, though, it now appears as if Netflix bosses are mulling over a potential project based on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. Heavily tipped to be one of this year’s biggest releases on both consoles and PC, the first-person RPG is the aforementioned studio’s first major title following 2015’s The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and fans are hopeful of a repeat performance in terms of an exceptionally well written story backed by industry leading visuals.

Now, notable insider and tipster Daniel Richtman is reporting that, while Netflix has yet to officially green light any such production, it’s already decided on one must-have cast member. John Wick and The Matrix star Keanu Reeves, who, not at all coincidentally, has also provided his voice and likeness to Cyberpunk 2077, is supposedly top of the list for a live-action adaptation.

Fans should, of course, take all of that information with a truckload of salt, but considering the actor’s ever-rising popularity and well-documented experience with the sci-fi genre, confirmation of his involvement would undoubtedly raise the theoretical (for now) show’s profile.

Until we learn more, we’ll be filing this one strictly under hearsay, but given Netflix’s recent track record, and Richtman’s solid history of providing reliable scoops, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see the rumor come true. Watch this space for more.