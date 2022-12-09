Latest Marvel News: ‘Wednesday’ fever is already impacting the MCU as ‘Quantumania’ star gets real about Kang’s chances of beating Thanos

Although the DC fandom is currently in the process of imploding in on itself after all those franchise-shattering revelations that have emerged over the past 24 hours, the Marvel universe has been a relatively quieter place. However, there are still a range of juicy updates that’ve come our way this Thursday, from confirmation that Wednesday-mania is already being felt in the MCU to a Quantumania star addressing whether their new big bad can really be better than Thanos.

Wednesday fever has already hit the MCU as a key veteran from the Netflix hit boards the franchise

The biggest TV show on streaming right now is Netflix’s Wednesday, and it hasn’t taken long for the Addams Family reboot’s success to affect the MCU. With Agatha: Coven of Chaos just weeks away from starting production, it’s been announced that the Kathryn Hahn spinoff has added director Gandja Monteiro, fresh off working with Tim Burton on the Netflix smash, to its crew. Maybe Monteiro can work some magic and get Coven co-star Aubrey Plaza in Wednesday season two, just as the fans are demanding?

The most and least anticipated Marvel movies of 2023 may surprise you

In a shocking turn of events, the most anticipated superhero movies of 2023 might not be what you expect. Casino Alpha has crunched the numbers and discovered that none other than The Marvels is the number one most-hyped Marvel flick of next year, so suck on that, haters. Meanwhile, what will no doubt be the most important MCU entry of the next 12 months, Ant-Man 3, is straggling behind at the bottom of the rankings. And you won’t believe which DC movie has them both beat.

Jonathan Majors talks if Kang can really manage to be a better villain than Thanos

There’s a lot of excitement surrounding Kang the Conqueror’s proper debut in the aforementioned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but it has to be said… Can the Multiverse Saga supervillain really prove to be a more formidable foe than the Infinity Saga’s Thanos? Jonathan Majors himself has now fielded this question, responding with a very diplomatic, spoiler-free response that nonetheless indicates that Kang is on his own level, just as director Peyton Reed has already promised.

As an MCU alum could be the next 007, fans ask why Marvel is wasting their own female answer to James Bond

You may have seen that former Avengers: Age of Ultron star Aaron Taylor-Johnson has emerged as a surprise recent favorite to become the next James Bond. Well, while we wait and see what happens there, Marvel fans have started wondering why the studio is letting its own answer to a female 007 go to waste. Namely, the underrated comic book character Dakota North, who really deserves to get a Disney Plus show yesterday.

