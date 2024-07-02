Our 13 favorite anime mugs for 2024

To quote Demi Lovato: we like mugs because they’re very comfortable in our hands. They also just so happen to be the best way to introduce a little bit of our inner weeb within the walls of our homes without accidentally driving anyone away with anime. Lowkey fanboyism is a science, okay?

Plus, everyone owns and needs mugs — hence why they make the perfect gift and merch all in one. The only problem is that if you want an anime mug, you might not find particularly good ones in physical stores. More often than not, we must resort to online stores — well, Amazon, really — to find good ones that aren’t just designed with blurred images of Naruto and Sasuke. With that said, if you’re hoping to find the best anime mugs online for your favorite weeb (or for yourself, let’s be honest), you’ve come to the right place.

Image via Amazon.com

You might have thought we’d choose the usual straw hat mug that everyone seems to have — it is pretty cool, after all — but we decided to surprise you with this 5-star-rated devil fruit mug instead. It’s a shiny blue mug with the phrase “I’m gonna be king of the pirates” printed on the edge of the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl. While it is a bit on the expensive side on Amazon, I can assure you it’s worth the money — I know this because I actually own this one.

via Walmart

If you’re hoping to take a break from browsing Amazon and just so happen to be looking for the perfect couple’s mugs, I’ve got you covered. These Jujutsu Kaisen cups from Walmart are not only subtle enough to blend into any dishware set, but they’re also not too shabby when it comes to the price on the Walmart website. To be honest, part of why we find these especially cute is because they feature the most tragic ship in Shonen: Satosugu.

via Boxlunch

It comes as no surprise that Studio Ghibli’s mugs are next level. They’re unique and mesmerizing. This Boxlunch glass mug, though, struck us with nostalgia (because which one of us didn’t have a grandma with glass mugs?), but its green hue is just the perfect touch of modernity to make it one of the most beautiful mugs you can get in 2024. Of course, the Neighbor Totoro design makes it even better, elevating this already near-perfect design to pure perfection.

Image via Amazon.com

Granted, these are not the most modern or refined pieces of merch one can get, but consider this: they’re super fun. This Amazon mug set is the kind that will not only entertain guests with its quirkiness, but if you have little ones at home, it’s the perfect set to guarantee some bonding over chocolate milk while a Pokémon marathon plays in the background. The opportunities to use these are endless — especially now that we have Pokemon Horizons: The Series to re-watch on repeat.

via Amazon-com

Truth be told, there are plenty of Demon Slayer mugs on Amazon. Sometimes, though, a design just talks to your inner weeb in the best way possible. Yeah, that was this mug for me. With Tanjiro’s mask, a Japanese illustration alluding to Tanjiro’s water-breathing forms, and a black square for the aesthetic, this mug is minimalist, incredibly pretty, and one of the best Demon Slayer mugs out there if I do say so myself.

via Crunchyroll Store

The scarcity of Spy x Family mugs out there is criminal. Thankfully, though, the Crunchyroll store actually happens to have one of the best. This cute mug not only shows Anya and Bond — arguably the two cutest characters in anime right now — but also includes a bunch of graphic elements alluding to the show, such as Anya’s penguin toy. It’s the kind of mug that will remind you of your comfort anime. However, if you want subtle merch, this mug is not it — but I’d proudly show it to everyone nonetheless.

via Amazon.com

Now, for all the Gen Z’ers in the room, I have the perfect Y2K mug for you. This Oshi No Ko Amazon cup has a really cool and nostalgic design, almost reminiscent of early 2000s shirt designs that are now called “vintage.” Stab in the heart aside, this Ai Hoshino mug is not only the perfect merch for our favorite animated Japanese idol, but also an ode to the second season of the anime, which is already set for its 2024 release.

Image via Amazon.com

This My Hero Academia mug is possibly the most relatable piece of merch on this list. With a chibi design and Shota Aizawa’s death stare — ready to kill anyone who gets between him and his coffee— this mug perfectly embodies how everyone feels in the morning: always tired. While it may not be particularly aesthetic or suited for a girly home, it is still perfect for Zillennials hoping to mix a little bit of fandom love into their everyday routine.

Image via Amazon.com

We have yet to get a release date for One Punch Man season 3, but once we do — and if it falls in 2024 — we can at least make sure we have a Saitama mug to accompany us throughout the next season. This Amazon mug is simple in the best possible way. Having Saitama’s plain and nonchalant face, with a panel where he’s just saying “OK,” is probably the best representation of One Punch Man I can think of.

via Walmart

Granted, Hunter x Hunter isn’t the most relevant anime in 2024, considering the manga’s dire lack of updates. However, when I saw this heat-changing mug at Walmart, I couldn’t help but add it to this list. In our opinion, heat-activated mugs are some of the coolest merch items out there, and this one activates green flames behind Gon to match his iconic green attire. The only way we could think to make this better is if there existed a blue Killua mug to match, but no pressure, Walmart!

Image via Amazon.com

One can never have too many One Piece mugs — especially when there are so many cool ones on Amazon. For the sake of your wallet, this is our last One Piece pick though, and it just so happens to be a ceramic cup with a wooden lid! It has a lid, everyone! There are also three variations: Chopper’s is pink, Zoro’s is green, and Luffy’s is white. Personally, I think Chopper’s is the cutest, but Luffy’s is a good runner-up.

via Walmart

Attack on Titan’s last episode might have aired six months ago, but we’re still grieving our time together with the Survey Corps — and surprisingly, all the Titans. Now that we’re getting used to life without AOT, at least we can get the ODM gear blades of mugs with this green multifunctional Walmart mug. Aside from its color — which will undoubtedly and seamlessly blend in with any kind of dishware — it also works as a sugar cube dispenser, or alternatively, the best mug to carry around without spilling any hot chocolate (and you can stir it anytime you want!).

via Boxlunch

Sailor Moon is the gift that keeps on giving. It doesn’t matter if you started watching it in 1991 or 2024 — there is always a new sequel, movie, or adaptation on the way. Sailor Moon is just that iconic. In 2024, we’ll be getting the final entry in the Sailor Moon Crystal story, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie, and we need the perfect mug for our imminent Sailor Moon marathon. That’s where this BoxLunch ombré mug comes in. It’s pretty, classy, and perfectly channels the Cosmos energy.

