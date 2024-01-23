Home TV

Who was sent home during the first rose ceremony of ‘The Bachelor’ season 28?

These women came and went in a flash...

Joey Graziadei has officially made his debut as the lead of season 28 of The Bachelor, and with a cast consisting of the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise — including a set of secret sistersa woman whom he has already meta Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more — the Pennsylvania had to let go of a record number of women last night (January 22).

Whether their limo entrance did not impress The Bachelor himself, the pair did not get a chance to chat, or the pair did not have instantaneous chemistry, keep scrolling to see the ten lovely ladies that Joey Graziadei did not offer a rose to during the premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor

Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York

Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida

Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario

Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee

Samantha “Sam” Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia

While these ten women are already greatly missed on our television screens, who will steal the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei at the end of season 28 of The Bachelor? To find out for yourself, catch new episodes of beloved competition series every Monday on ABC, or stream them the following day via Hulu.

