Percy Hynes White reportedly dropped and written out of ‘Wednesday’ season 2 following sexual assault allegations

The actor has denied the allegations, but that may not have been enough.

It might be one of Netflix’s most-watched single seasons of television ever that found massive success among audiences, plenty of acclaim from critics, and even a sprinkling of awards season glory, but Wednesday wasn’t without its offscreen controversies.

Star Percy Hynes White was faced with sexual assault allegations, which snowballed into a storm of its own after petitions to prevent him from becoming the latest victim of cancel culture left a bad taste in the mouths of many, even if the actor broke his silence months later to lay out his side of the story.

The Addams Family spin-off may have been renewed for a second season, but production won’t be starting for a while due to the ongoing strikes that have writers and actors continuing to keep their tools downed, but Wednesday may end up returning without White as part of its ensemble.

According to The Daily Mail – which means at least a solitary grain of salt should be taken – the outlet’s “industry insiders” have allegedly revealed with exclusivity that the 22 year-old has been written out of the series and dropped from the cast altogether.

That’s about the extent of the information provided, but it wouldn’t exactly come as much of a surprise given the widespread backlash and condemnation that was aimed in his direction when the accusations first became public knowledge.

As of yet, there’s no official word from Netflix as to whether or not Hynes really has been given his marching orders, but as mentioned, it wouldn’t be a bolt out of the blue if it has.