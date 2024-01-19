Where can you follow the ‘The Bachelor’ contestants? The Instagram accounts of Joey Graziadei’s whopping 32 women, revealed

You can follow these lovely ladies on social media for even more exclusive content...

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is just days away, and with a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, the cast is seriously a slam dunk.

A whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the Bachelor Mansion on January 22 — marking the the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — however, with so many suitresses, some of them will get little to no screen time.

To learn more about all of the woman who will be looking for love on season 28 of The Bachelor, we gathered the Instagram accounts of each and every contestant. Keep scrolling to see their Instagram handles, where you can learn who these women are beyond your television screen…

Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @allisonhollinger

Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri — @auttiewags

Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York — @chandlerdewgard

Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia — @chrissaperez

Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota — @daisyykent

Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia — @edwina.dorbor

Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey — @erikacardenas_

Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas — @evalin.marie

Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida — @jenntranx

Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California — @jessicaedwards____

Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico — @katelyndebacker

Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio — @kaylarodgerss

Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana — @_kelsey_anderson

Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California — @kelseytoussant

Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida — @kyra.brusch

Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @lanie.latsios

Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @laurenhollinger_

Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii — @lea.cayanan

Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia — @lexicoletteyoung

Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina — @dinalynee

Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario — @maria.georgas

Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida — @marlena.alexia

Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario — @ncrep_

Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii — @rachelmariean

Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee — @samhaleee

Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida — @samstigram1

Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee — @sandrarabadi

Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida — N/A

Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island — @syd_gord

Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California — @talyah.jackson_

Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois — @taylorwiens_

Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia — N/A

To watch all 32 of these women fight for the heart of the hunky Joey Graziadei, tune into ABC on January 22 to catch the premiere of The Bachelor, or stream it the following day via Hulu. As teased by Reality Steve, season 28 is sure to be nothing short of spectacular!