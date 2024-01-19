Where can you follow the ‘The Bachelor’ contestants? The Instagram accounts of Joey Graziadei’s whopping 32 women, revealed

The premiere of season 28 of The Bachelor is just days away, and with a set of sisters, a women whom he has already met, a Miami Dolphins cheerleader, and more fighting for the heart of the handsome Joey Graziadei, the cast is seriously a slam dunk.
A whopping 32 women will exit the limo and enter the Bachelor Mansion on January 22 — marking the the most hopefuls in the history of The Bachelor franchise to appear on a single season — however, with so many suitresses, some of them will get little to no screen time.
To learn more about all of the woman who will be looking for love on season 28 of The Bachelor, we gathered the Instagram accounts of each and every contestant. Keep scrolling to see their Instagram handles, where you can learn who these women are beyond your television screen…
Allison Hollinger, a 26-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @allisonhollinger
Autumn Waggoner, a 26-year-old account executive from St. Louis, Missouri — @auttiewags
Chandler Dewgard, a 24-year-old graphic designer from New York, New York — @chandlerdewgard
Chrissa Perez, a 26-year-old marketing director from Abbotsford, British Columbia — @chrissaperez
Daisy Kent, a 25-year-old account executive from Becker, Minnesota — @daisyykent
Edwina Dorbor, a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia — @edwina.dorbor
Erika Cardenas, a 25-year-old leasing agent from North Bergen, New Jersey — @erikacardenas_
Evalin Clark, a 29-year-old nanny from San Antonio, Texas — @evalin.marie
Jennifer “Jenn” Tran, a 25-year-old physician assistant student from Miami, Florida — @jenntranx
Jessica “Jess” Edwards, a 24-year-old executive assistant from San Diego, California — @jessicaedwards____
Katelyn DeBacker, a 25-year-old radiochemist from Santa Fe, New Mexico — @katelyndebacker
Kayla Rodgers, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Hamilton, Ohio — @kaylarodgerss
Kelsey Anderson, a 25-year-old junior project manager from New Orleans, Louisiana — @_kelsey_anderson
Kelsey Toussant, a 31-year-old actor from Los Angeles, California — @kelseytoussant
Kyra Brusch, a 26-year-old paralegal from Miami, Florida — @kyra.brusch
Lanie Latsios, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @lanie.latsios
Lauren Hollinger, a 28-year-old registered nurse from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — @laurenhollinger_
Lea Cayanan, a 23-year-old account manager from Waipahu, Hawaii — @lea.cayanan
Lexi Young, a 30-year-old digital strategist from Atlanta, Georgia — @lexicoletteyoung
Madina Alam, a 31-year-old mental health therapist from Charlotte, North Carolina — @dinalynee
Maria Georgas, a 29-year-old executive assistant from Kleinburg, Ontario — @maria.georgas
Marlena Haddad, a 26-year-old finance writer from West Palm Beach, Florida — @marlena.alexia
Natalie “Nat” Crepeau, a 26-year-old registered nurse and professor from Sudbury, Ontario — @ncrep_
Rachel Nance, a 26-year-old ICU nurse from Honolulu, Hawaii — @rachelmariean
Samantha “Sam” Hale, a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville, Tennessee — @samhaleee
Samantha Washington, a 25-year-old professional cheerleader from Miami, Florida — @samstigram1
Sandra Rabadi, a 26-year-old cybersecurity consultant from Nashville, Tennessee — @sandrarabadi
Starr Skyler, a 25-year-old mental health counselor from Delray Beach, Florida — N/A
Sydney Gordon, a 28-year-old vintage store owner from Newport, Rhode Island — @syd_gord
Talyah Jackson, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California — @talyah.jackson_
Taylor Wiens, a 23-year-old recruiter from Chicago, Illinois — @taylorwiens_
Zoe Antona, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta, Georgia — N/A
