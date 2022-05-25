KFC is joining in on the ‘Morbius’ memeing

In a time of national tragedy and international war, when people seem to be divided on political lines more than ever, there is one set of objective truths that everybody can still agree on:

It’s the last point that has kept Twitter from getting fully sucked into a black hole of negativity, and the creativity of users has kept hope alive on the App That Drove A Stake Through Elon Musk’s Heart. That is, until now, because all the fun is over once The Brands get involved.

Yes, KFC, which has embraced social media and managed to suck the final remaining drops of joy out of it, the way we assume Morbius would embrace his victims and suck them dry of blood. Does he drink blood? He’s a vampire, right?

Anyway, like a mom turning on the lights signaling the end of a 7th grade makeout party, KFC has stepped in to throw some cold water on everyone’s fun by joining the meme parade. The meme features a split screen art of beloved corporate mascot Colonel Sanders and a character from Morbius, or maybe it’s Swamp Thing. You can look at it here, on the KFC España feed:

Twitter is a free app that allows you interact with brands including Manwich and Taco Bell.